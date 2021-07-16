Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 10:48AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 947 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Tumbleweed Park, or near Chandler, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Gilbert City Hall,

Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, Seville,

Freestone Park, Bapchule, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Phoenix Mesa

Gateway Airport, Sacaton, Santan and Higley.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 177.

US Highway 60 near mile marker 179.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 151 and 171.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.