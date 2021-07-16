Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 3:03PM MDT until July 16 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 201 PM MST, a group of severe thunderstorms was indicated north

of a Solomon to Safford to Fort Thomas line. These storms are

moving to the moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Roper Lake State

Park, Safford Regional Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Three

Way, Swift Trail Junction and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 300 and 370.

Route 75 between mile markers 397 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 156.

Route 191 between mile markers 113 and 175.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors

immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember,

if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by

lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.