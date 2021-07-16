Flood Warning issued July 16 at 3:55PM MDT until July 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 255 PM MST, Flooding continues in the warned area due to

earlier heavy rains. The water will be slow to recede therefore a

Flood Warning will remain in effect until 6 pm this evening.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell in this area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Benson and St. David.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.