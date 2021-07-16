Flood Warning issued July 16 at 2:40PM MDT until July 16 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 140 PM MST, Heavy rain that fell in the Nogales and Rio Rico

area continues to pose flooding problems. The water will be slow

to recede given the wet conditions and any additional rain will

maintain the high water levels.

* Flooding is already occurring in the Nogales and Rio Rico area and

will continue to do so for the next few hours.

* Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include…

Nogales and Rio Rico.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.