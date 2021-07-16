Flood Warning issued July 16 at 2:26PM MDT until July 16 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 430 PM MST.
* At 126 PM MST, Spotters and rain gauge reports indicated the
earlier heavy rain due to thunderstorms is causing flooding on
area streams and washes. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering
flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.