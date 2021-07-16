Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 1:51PM MDT until July 16 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1251 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms was moving into the Sierra Vista

area and is expected to cause urban and small stream flooding

beginning shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca, Palominas, Charleston,

Ramsey Canyon Preserve and Coronado National Memorial.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.