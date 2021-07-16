Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 1:38PM MDT until July 16 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1238 PM MST, The heavier rain has ended in Nogales on the U.S

side, however brief heavy rain recently occurred over Nogales Mexico

and will add to the flow in area washes. Therefore the Advisory

will remain in effect.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.