Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 1:33PM MDT until July 16 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1233 PM MST, Heavy rainfall has tapered off over this advisory

area, however the earlier heavy rains will take time to drain off

the higher terrain and will continue to impact area washes and

streams. Therefore the Advisory remains in effect. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain has fallen in the area with local 3 inch amounts

indicated on radar.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Whetstone, Huachuca City, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Fort

Huachuca.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.