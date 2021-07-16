Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 12:31PM MDT until July 16 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1131 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and

1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Whetstone, Huachuca City, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Fort

Huachuca.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.