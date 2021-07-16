Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 1:20PM MDT until July 16 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 1:20PM MDT until July 16 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1220 PM MST, Heavy rainfall has tapered off over this advisory
area, however the earlier heavy rains will take time to drain off
the higher terrain and will continue to impact area washes and
streams. Therefore the Advisory remains in effect.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake State Park, Madera
Canyon and Canelo.
The earlier rainfall will result in continued flooding as the water
continues to drain off higher terrain.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.