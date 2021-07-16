Flood Advisory issued July 16 at 1:07PM MDT until July 16 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 315 PM MST.
* At 1207 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain
have fallen over the west side of the Dragoon Mountains and will
drain toward the San Pedro River.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Areas from the Dragoon Mountains to the San Pedro River between
St. David and Fairbank. SR80 will likely be impacted at low water
crossings over the next few hours.
This includes Willow Wash, Clifford Wash, Escalante Wash and
potentially Slavin Wash.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.