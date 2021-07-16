Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 7:34PM MDT until July 16 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 634 PM MST, gauge reports indicated flow from Rincon Creek

continues to move downstream toward the Pantano Wash. This will

impact low water crossings up to Harrison Road. Flash flooding is

already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Gauges reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.