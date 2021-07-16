Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 5:46PM MDT until July 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 446 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen with isolated spots as high as 4 inches. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Redington.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.