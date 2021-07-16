Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 5:27PM MDT until July 16 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 5:27PM MDT until July 16 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bonita and Fort Grant.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.