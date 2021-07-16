Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 4:56PM MDT until July 16 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 4:56PM MDT until July 16 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Safford, Safford Regional Airport, Pima and Central.
This includes the following highways…
Route 70 between mile markers 326 and 332.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.