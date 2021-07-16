Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 4:50PM MDT until July 16 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 350 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is occurring

Rincon Creek and the Pantano Wash. This will impact road crossings

including the crossing at Harrison Rd.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Gauges reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.