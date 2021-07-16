Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 4:30PM MDT until July 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to

1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Benson, Mescal and Cascabel.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.