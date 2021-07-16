Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 4:11PM MDT until July 16 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

roadways, and low water crossings.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chiricahua National Monument.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.