Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 3:24PM MDT until July 16 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 224 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Gila Mountains just north of Safford to Pima.

This area received heavy rain yesterday and this additional heavy

rain will likely lead to additional flash flooding. An additional

rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. The

Coyote Wash and Peck Wash are especially vulnerable.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Safford, Safford Regional Airport, Pima and Central.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 326 and 332.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.