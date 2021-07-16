Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 2:57PM MDT until July 16 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 157 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding due to very heavy
rain.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
highways, streets and underpasses Highway 191 near
Cochise.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Kansas Settlement.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.