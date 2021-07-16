Dust Storm Warning issued July 16 at 8:07PM MDT until July 16 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 707 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles

southeast of Phoenix International Raceway to near Estrella Sailport

to 8 miles east of Freeman, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Public and Department of Transportation.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 163 and 169.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 134 and 151.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 12 and 44.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Maricopa, Estrella, Big Horn, Freeman, Estrella

Sailport, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Mountain Park, Firebird

Lake, Mobile, Rainbow Valley, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and Komatke.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.