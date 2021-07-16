Dust Storm Warning issued July 16 at 8:07PM MDT until July 16 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Dust Storm Warning issued July 16 at 8:07PM MDT until July 16 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 707 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles
southeast of Phoenix International Raceway to near Estrella Sailport
to 8 miles east of Freeman, moving west at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Public and Department of Transportation.
IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 163 and 169.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 134 and 151.
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 12 and 44.
Locations impacted include…
Avondale, Goodyear, Maricopa, Estrella, Big Horn, Freeman, Estrella
Sailport, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Mountain Park, Firebird
Lake, Mobile, Rainbow Valley, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and Komatke.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.