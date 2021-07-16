Dust Storm Warning issued July 16 at 7:57PM MDT until July 16 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 657 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7

miles southwest of South Mountain Park to near Estrella Sailport to

8 miles southwest of Maricopa, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 163 and 169.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 134 and 151.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 12 and 44.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Maricopa, Estrella, Big Horn, Freeman, Estrella

Sailport, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Mountain Park, Firebird

Lake, Mobile, Rainbow Valley, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and Komatke.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.