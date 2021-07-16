Dust Advisory issued July 16 at 7:36PM MDT until July 16 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 635 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

South Mountain Park to near Maricopa to 12 miles west of Casa

Grande, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and Department of Transportation.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 137 and 156.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 16 and 44.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 187.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Maricopa, Estrella, Freeman, Estrella Sailport,

Rainbow Valley, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and Mobile.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.