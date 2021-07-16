Dust Advisory issued July 16 at 7:08PM MDT until July 16 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 607 PM MST, a dust channel was over Picacho, or 16 miles south

of Coolidge, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 228.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Shopishk

and East Chui-Chu.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.