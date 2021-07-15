Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles east of San Carlos, or 36 miles east of Globe, moving southwest
at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bylas, Calva and San Carlos Reservoir.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.