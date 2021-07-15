Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26

miles east of San Carlos, or 41 miles northwest of Safford, moving

south at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bylas and Calva.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.