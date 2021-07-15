Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26
miles east of San Carlos, or 41 miles northwest of Safford, moving
south at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bylas and Calva.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.