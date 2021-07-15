Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 7:08PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 608 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Canyon Lake, or 8 miles northeast of Apache Junction, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge,

Superior, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Gold Camp,

Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan

Valley, Seville, Freestone Park and Florence Junction.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 159 and 182.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 182 and 234.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 136 and 170.