Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 6:07PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

East Mesa, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Outflow wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction,

Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe

Marketplace, Papago Park, Piestewa Peak Park, Granite Reef Dam,

Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Goldfield, Usery

Mountain Park and San Tan Village Mall.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 148 and 157.

AZ Route 51 near mile marker 1.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 199.