Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles north of Thatcher, or 11 miles northwest of Safford, moving
west at 5 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas,
Swift Trail Junction and Frye Mesa Dam.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.