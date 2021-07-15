Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Apache Lake, or 10 miles south of Roosevelt,

moving south at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Superior, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Top-Of-The-World

and Roosevelt Estates.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 208 and 212, and between mile

markers 214 and 237.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 165 and 167.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 230 and 238.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.