Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 340 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Punkin Center, or 8 miles east of Round Valley, moving southeast at

18 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Roosevelt, Punkin Center, Tonto Basin, Tonto National Monument, Four

Peaks, Roosevelt Dam and Apache Lake.

This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 235 and 267.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.