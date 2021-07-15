Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:12PM MDT until July 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 511 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Superstition

Springs Mall, or over East Mesa, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, East

Mesa, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield,

Usery Mountain Park, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley and

Seville.

* This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 175 and 206.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 161 and 173, and between mile

markers 195 and 199.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 23 and 49.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.