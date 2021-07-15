Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 9:12AM MDT until July 15 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 AM MST.

* At 812 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen with

another inch possible over the next couple of hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sells, Three Points, Topawa, San Miguel, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson,

Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cowlic, Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields,

Sasabe, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South Komelik, Ali Molina, Hashan

Chuchg and Itak.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.