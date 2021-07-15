Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 7:16AM MDT until July 15 at 9:45AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 7:16AM MDT until July 15 at 9:45AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola,
Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin
Village.
Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00″ has fallen with additional rainfall
possible.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.