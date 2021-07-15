Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 7:07AM MDT until July 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 AM MST.

* At 607 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This will cause small

stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West,

Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.