Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 7:00PM MDT until July 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 7:00PM MDT until July 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 600 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Apache Junction, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, Saguaro
Lake, Usery Mountain Park, Goldfield Ranch, Goldfield, Lost
Dutchman State Park and Canyon Lake.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Salt River, Tortilla Creek, Cottonwood
Creek and First Water Creek.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.