Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 6:44AM MDT until July 15 at 9:45AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 6:44AM MDT until July 15 at 9:45AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 845 AM MST.
* At 544 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola,
Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and
Ak-Chin Village.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.