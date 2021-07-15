Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 6:44AM MDT until July 15 at 9:45AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 845 AM MST.

* At 544 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola,

Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and

Ak-Chin Village.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.