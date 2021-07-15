Flood Advisory issued July 15 at 3:31PM MDT until July 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 231 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms in the Pearce-Sunsites and Sunizona area.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Sunizona.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.