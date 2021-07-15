Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 9:32AM MDT until July 15 at 12:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1130 AM MST.

* At 832 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cowlic,

Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia,

South Komelik, Ali Molina, Hashan Chuchg and Itak.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.