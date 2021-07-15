Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 9:02AM MDT until July 15 at 10:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 802 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen with isolated areas of 3 inches. Additional rainfall amounts

up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates,

Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa

Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.