Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 7:33AM MDT until July 15 at 10:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 AM MST.

* At 633 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates,

Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa

Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.