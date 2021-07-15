Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 10:15AM MDT until July 15 at 12:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 915 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across portions of the Tucson area with the highest amounts on

the west side. Up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson,

Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates,

Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Anklam Wash, Painted Hills Wash, Camino De Oeste Wash and Speedway

Wash near Silverbell Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.