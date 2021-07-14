Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 7:39AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 7:39AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 638 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles south of Top Of The World to 16 miles
southwest of Chui-Chu. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Eloy, Kearny, Dudleyville, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State
Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk,
Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, Kelvin and East Chui-Chu.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.