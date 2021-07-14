Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 7:39AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 638 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of Top Of The World to 16 miles

southwest of Chui-Chu. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Kearny, Dudleyville, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State

Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk,

Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, Kelvin and East Chui-Chu.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.