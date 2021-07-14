Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:41PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary.

Half inch hail near the storm and wind gusts up to 50 mph around the

storm will be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo and Childs.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.