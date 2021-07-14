Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:33PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 533 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 31 miles south

of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.