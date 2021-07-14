Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:26AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 526 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Camp Creek to Mesa Riverview Mall to near

South Mountain Park. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, East

Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sugarloaf Mountain, Sun Lakes, Ballantine

Trailhead, Round Valley, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Usery

Mountain Park, San Tan Valley, Seville, Canyon Lake and Superstition

Mountains.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 158 and 184.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 176 and 210.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 173, and between mile

markers 182 and 217.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.