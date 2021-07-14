Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:26AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 526 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Camp Creek to Mesa Riverview Mall to near
South Mountain Park. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, East
Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sugarloaf Mountain, Sun Lakes, Ballantine
Trailhead, Round Valley, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Usery
Mountain Park, San Tan Valley, Seville, Canyon Lake and Superstition
Mountains.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 158 and 184.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 176 and 210.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 173, and between mile
markers 182 and 217.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.