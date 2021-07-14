Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 5:49AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 448 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Round Valley to near Salt River Indian

Community to near Laveen. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills,

Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Sycamore Creek, Laveen, Cashion, East

Mesa, Sunflower and Sugarloaf Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 167.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 207.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 13.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.