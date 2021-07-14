Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:57AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1256 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Carlos, or 19 miles southeast of Globe. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Storms may produced locally heavy rain that could lead to flooding

concerns.

Locations impacted include…

San Carlos.

This includes AZ Route 70 between mile markers 261 and 271.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.