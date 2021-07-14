Flood Advisory issued July 14 at 4:51AM MDT until July 14 at 6:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 AM MST.

* At 351 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito and

Biosphere 2.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.