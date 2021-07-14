Flood Advisory issued July 14 at 11:53AM MDT until July 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 1053 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

residual rain showers from thunderstorm activity across much of

Pinal County. Continued small stream flooding is expected into the

early afternoon.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock and Cactus Forest.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.